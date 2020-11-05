Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.97. 731,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,353,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $938.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

