Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Up 6.5%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 622,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 819,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,344,293.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,679 shares of company stock worth $147,419,361. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 374,856 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,305,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 154,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

