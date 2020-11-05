Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

