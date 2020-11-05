Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.