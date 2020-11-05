Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.