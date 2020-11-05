Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57, RTT News reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.50 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.
