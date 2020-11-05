Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57, RTT News reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.50 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.