Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

