Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of EXPE opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $137.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

