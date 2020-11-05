Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $105.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.36.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Expedia Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after acquiring an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.