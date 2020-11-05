F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Buys $14,440.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.22 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.