Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.

Fabrinet stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

