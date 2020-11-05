Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

