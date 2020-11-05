Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.27-3.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~EUR2.80 EPS.

NYSE RACE opened at $202.20 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $203.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

