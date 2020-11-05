Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading 7% Higher

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.20 and last traded at $196.01. 671,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 352,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.18.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 68.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
