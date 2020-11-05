Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading 7% Higher

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.20 and last traded at $196.01. 671,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 352,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 68.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

