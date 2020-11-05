Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 131,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 708,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferroglobe stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

