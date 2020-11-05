Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

