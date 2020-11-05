Financial Analysis: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) vs. Rollins (OTCMKTS:ROL)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Environmental Service Professionals alerts:

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Rollins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rollins $2.02 billion 9.97 $203.35 million $0.73 84.01

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Risk & Volatility

Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Environmental Service Professionals and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20

Rollins has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.48%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rollins beats Environmental Service Professionals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. The company serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.