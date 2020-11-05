Financial Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (VIR) vs. The Competition

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vir Biotechnology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million -$174.68 million -5.53 Vir Biotechnology Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -5.02

Vir Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32% Vir Biotechnology Competitors -3,827.94% -95.39% -41.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology Competitors 1578 4727 9295 418 2.53

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology competitors beat Vir Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

