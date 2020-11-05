Financial Review: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Exactus alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exactus and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aphria has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 7.60 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 3.53 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -82.83

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Summary

Aphria beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.