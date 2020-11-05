First Personal Financial Services Acquires 7,454 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

