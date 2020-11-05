First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

