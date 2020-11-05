FirstBlood Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $856.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $856.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.34 or 0.03527822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00177446 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

