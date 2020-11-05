Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $639.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

