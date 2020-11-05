FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 105,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 188,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.18%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,786.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 139,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $2,154,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

