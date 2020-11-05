Flowchain Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $143,834.30 and approximately $118,581.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.34 or 0.03527822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00177446 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

