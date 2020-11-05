Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 7%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.46. 1,472,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,211,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLDM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluidigm by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

