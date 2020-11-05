FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading 6.9% Higher

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.25. 923,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 596,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,815,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

