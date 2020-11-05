Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Receives $33.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 149,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,943.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRG opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.