Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.04.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

