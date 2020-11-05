Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.04.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

