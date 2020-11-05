FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FSBW opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

