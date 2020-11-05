fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Trading Up 8.2%

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 3,174,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 923% from the average daily volume of 310,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

