FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $1.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCEL. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 277,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

