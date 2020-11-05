Fulgent Genetics’ (FLGT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,363 shares of company stock worth $10,686,463. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.