Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 10,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 223,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

