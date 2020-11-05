Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Up 6.6%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.79. 380,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 937,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

