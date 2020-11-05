FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after buying an additional 499,516 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,073. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

