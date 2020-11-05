FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.