FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

LH opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $216.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

