FY2020 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Lowered by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.70. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

NYSE MMM opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in 3M by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

