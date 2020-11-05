FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

