FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Lifted by DA Davidson

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $564.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.