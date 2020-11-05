FY2020 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

