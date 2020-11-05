FY2020 EPS Estimates for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Raised by Analyst

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for DSP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 0.87.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DSP Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in DSP Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

