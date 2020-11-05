FY2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Increased by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $10.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

JAZZ stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,275.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,926 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,993,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.