FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25).

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTRN. ThinkEquity reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.18% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

