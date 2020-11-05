FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 878.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.