FY2020 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 55.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

