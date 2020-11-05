GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.57. 7,436,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,061,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.