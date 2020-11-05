GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.47 ($33.49).

ETR:G1A opened at €30.44 ($35.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.39.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

